Advertisement

Some romaine hearts recalled in 15 states because of E. coli concerns

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts...
The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-packs.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling certain organic romaine hearts due to a risk of E. coli.

The Food and Drug Administration says they have the harvest dates of Oct. 23 and 26, so they’re no probably longer on store shelves.

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-packs.

The Dole-brand packages have text in English and French.

Stores in 15 states - Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia - sold the affected items.

No one has gotten sick after eating the romaine hearts, but a sample tested positive during a routine test.

People who have these romaine hearts should throw them away and not eat them.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases ever for a Monday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
A Par&amp;aacute; state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only...
Crews respond to deadly crash on I-64 in Clark County
The owner of a southern Kentucky restaurant says he won’t obey the governor’s mandates cutting...
London restaurant keeping dining room open despite Beshear’s mandate
Lexington shattered its record for daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Lexington shatters daily COVID-19 case record over the weekend

Latest News

If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert
A Qantas Airbus A380 arrives at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif.,...
International flyers may soon need to get coronavirus vaccinations
A mystery candidate siphoned enough votes to make a difference in an extremely close Florida...
‘Ghost candidates’ blamed for siphoning votes in Florida Senate races
Journalist Carl Bernstein arrives at the 42nd Annual Chaplin Award Gala Honoring Robert Redford...
Carl Bernstein says 21 GOP senators contemptuous of Trump