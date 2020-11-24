Advertisement

Southern Kentucky hospitals deal with rising COVID-19 cases

Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Southern Kentucky hospitals are seeing more people needing treatment for COVID-19.

Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, which draws from an 11 county area in Southern Kentucky. The hospital has seen numbers increase lately, but Dr. Megan Ryan said they aren’t close to being overwhelmed. However, she also said that could change if people don’t take enough precautions. Doctors advised people to follow guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks.

It’s a different story at Ephraim McDowell in Danville. The space for their COVID-19 unit is once again full. It’s the second time that’s happened since October. Hospital officials said they do have additional space they can use.

In Lexington, UK Chandler Hospital announced they will close five operating rooms Monday Nov. 30 to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

Kentucky recently came off a record breaking week of COVID-19 cases. And Monday, the state announced the highest daily total number of cases announced on a Monday.

COVID-19 has a variety of symptoms. Doctors said one indicator of requiring a hospital stay can be a patient’s oxygen levels.

“A lot of times we recommend that patients purchase a monitor that lets you monitor oxygen levels from your house,” Dr. Ryan said. “If that starts to become low and your breathing becomes worse that is a great indication that you should be hospitalized.”

Dr. Ryan said Lake Cumberland has a good plan in place to keep medical staff from being overwhelmed.

