Still Serving: J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, Columbia Steakhouse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The national restaurant association says one in six restaurants has closed permanently or long-term because of the ongoing pandemic.

Indoor dining at thousands of restaurants across Kentucky is on hold right now as we continue to battle the spread of COVID-19. However, many are ‘Still Serving’ thanks to their creativity and their loyal customers.

With more than eight months of experience under their belts, restaurant owners are perfecting the art of rolling with the pandemic punches.

Gwyn Everly is one of the owners of J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar in Lexington. She says their team is adding heaters to their outdoor space to keep customers comfortable and safe through the winter months.

“You just don’t know what’s going to be thrown at you the next day and you’re always having to step back evaluate figure out what you’re going to do,” Everly said. “Change your plan. You know everybody is tired, but we’re doing what we have to do because we want to make it through for ourselves and for our employees.”

Another Lexington favorite, Columbia Steakhouse, is Still Serving as well. They’ve been around since 1948, thanks in large part to their iconic Nighthawk Special, which includes an 8-ounce sirloin smothered in garlic butter, a fresh Diego salad and honey butter rolls.

Columbia has three locations: North Limestone, Richmond Road and their steak express on Southland Drive. All three are offering curbside pickup with some delivery options as well.

You can see which restaurants are Still Serving here.

