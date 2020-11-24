Advertisement

Trask faces Kentucky again, as starter, Heisman front-runner

The Gators QB stepped in for Feleipe Franks last September and led Florida past the Wildcats.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA...
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Kyle Trask’s college football career and maybe even his current Heisman Trophy campaign essentially began at Kentucky last season.

The Florida quarterback stepped in for injured starter Feleipe Franks late and rallied the Gators to a 29-21 victory that vaulted the longtime backup into the spotlight for good. Humble confidence. Quick decisions. Precision passes. Trask showed all those traits in that stunning comeback on Sept. 14, 2019.

Seventeen starts and 14 wins later, Trask has improved every aspect of his game and will face the Wildcats again Saturday in the Swamp as a starter and Heisman front-runner. Kickoff is set for 12:00 on ESPN.

