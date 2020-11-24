Advertisement

Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump will offer a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys as he makes a public appearance Tuesday following the Nov. 3 elections.

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa. One will be declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

It’s not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

Trump used last year’s pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process. The House would go on to approve two articles of impeachment the next month and the Senate would subsequently vote to acquit him.

In 2018, Trump’s joked about one of the turkeys contesting the pardon election. The scenario he described bears a striking resemblance to the one he faces today.

“This was a fair election,” the president joked. “Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots. But I will tell you, we’ve come to a conclusion. Carrots. I’m sorry to tell you, the result did not change. That’s too bad for Carrots.”

The practice of sending a turkey to a farm became the norm under President Ronald Reagan. But George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird as animal rights activists picketed nearby.

While "Corn" and "Cob" are getting ready for their big appearance tomorrow, don't forget to VOTE for National Thanksgiving Turkey! http://45.wh.gov/6NoVrD

Posted by The White House on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases ever for a Monday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
A Par&amp;aacute; state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only...
Crews respond to deadly crash on I-64 in Clark County
The owner of a southern Kentucky restaurant says he won’t obey the governor’s mandates cutting...
London restaurant keeping dining room open despite Beshear’s mandate
Lexington shattered its record for daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Lexington shatters daily COVID-19 case record over the weekend

Latest News

In this photo provided by Bruce Shelton, Painter Helen LaFrance sits under one of her paintings...
Helen LaFrance, who painted rural memories, dies at 101
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 1990, file photo, David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of...
New York City’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins, dies at 93
Guilty pleas were entered by Purdue board chairperson Steve Miller on behalf of the company.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA...
Trask faces Kentucky again, as starter, Heisman front-runner
FILE - Charles Woodson is interviewed before induction ceremonies at the Michigan Sports Hall...
Manning, Woodson, Megatron are Hall of Fame semifinalists