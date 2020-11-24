Advertisement

UK Hospital temporarily closing five operating rooms

UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare will close five operating rooms at UK Chandler Hospital starting Monday, Nov. 30.

UK officials said the closures were intended to decrease hospital admissions and increase capacity for COVID-19 patients. Officials also said it would allow more personnel and resources to be freed up to help other areas of the hospital that need additional staff. They called the temporary closure “proactive”.

Dr. Mark Newman, UK’s Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, said this closure is different than the one from April. He said elective procedures will continue and employees will not be furloughed.

“Finally, and most importantly, we have done this once before,” Newman said. “We have clear indications for when to scale back versus re-open.”

Kentucky, and the U.S. as a whole, is in the middle of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, the state reported its highest ever daily number of cases for a Monday.

UK HealthCare officials said patient numbers continue to grow. They said in the past week, UK HealthCare has gotten above 70 coronavirus patients. Officials said predictive models show an increase in COVID-19 cases three weeks from now due to the expected congregation of people at Thanksgiving. If a surge of more than 90 COVID-19 patients occurs, officials said, additional closures will be considered.

“Closing ORs is no easy decision. It impacts our staff, physicians and patients in many expected and sometimes unexpected ways,” Newman said. “However, this is the right decision for the uncertainty that lies ahead.”

Just last week, several Lexington hospitals announced new visitor restrictions in light of the recent surge in cases.

The current reduction in ORs is estimated to last through December. Officials said it will be evaluated weekly.

UK Chandler Hospital still has 27 functioning operating rooms. The closures do not affect operating rooms at UK Good Samaritan Hospital or at the Center for Advanced Surgery.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases ever for a Monday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
A Par&amp;aacute; state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only...
Crews respond to deadly crash on I-64 in Clark County
The owner of a southern Kentucky restaurant says he won’t obey the governor’s mandates cutting...
London restaurant keeping dining room open despite Beshear’s mandate
Lexington shattered its record for daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Lexington shatters daily COVID-19 case record over the weekend

Latest News

UK Hospital temporarily closing five operating rooms
WATCH | UK Hospital temporarily closing five operating rooms
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Southern Kentucky hospitals deal with rising COVID-19 cases
Another Lexington favorite, Columbia Steakhouse, is Still Serving as well. They’ve been around...
Still Serving: J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, Columbia Steakhouse
Firefighters are working to figure out what started a fire at the Lexington Rescue Mission.
Lexington Rescue Mission continues to help two weeks after fire