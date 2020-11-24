Gov. Beshear reports 2,690 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,690 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 162,838 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.82 percent positivity rate.

There were 17 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,809.

As of Tuesday, 1,658 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 390 are in the ICU, and 207 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.