Gov. Beshear reports 2,690 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,690 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 162,838 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.82 percent positivity rate.

There were 17 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,809.

As of Tuesday, 1,658 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 390 are in the ICU, and 207 are on ventilators.

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
