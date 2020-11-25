Advertisement

Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address to nation

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday to deliver a Thanksgiving message from Wilmington, Delaware.

According to his transition team, Biden will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season.”

Biden will also say the country can and will get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
‘Come and take it’: Lexington coffee shop defies order to close
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,690 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths
Generic police lights image
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Lexington restaurant
Southern Lights Holiday Festival
Co-Owner Gwyn Everly said they put up walls on the tent and added heaters, but they are now...
Health leaders concerned about how restaurants adapt tents for outdoor dining in colder temps

Latest News

Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
EXPLAINER: Why the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
27 COVID deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, people pass the News Corporation headquarters building...
Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit
Thanksgiving air travel is expected to be down, according to the AAA.
Thanksgiving travel sees sharp decline during pandemic