‘He’s just unique’: Knott County boy gives snapshot into his own little world

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Jaxon Messer is often in his own little world. A world he not only creates, but records.

The nine-year-old Knott County boy is currently homeschooled and his favorite time of day is when he gets to take a break from schoolwork to practice his newly-found love for photography.

“I’m a photographer and it was an old camera I haven’t used in many years,” said Jaxon’s grandmother, Shelia Seals. “So I said, ‘Why not let him use it?’”

Using the dinosaur toys and other figurines he has always loved, he creates worlds of his own design and takes photographs to share on social media.

“I pretend my world has the figurines that I talk about and then there’s some dinosaurs in the pictures fighting the figurines,” Jaxon said.

His hyper-focused process includes any location from his front yard to a nearby creek; whatever it takes to get the shot he sees in his mind.

“I will design it where it will be really good. And sometimes if I want the water in it, I want the water in it. And if I want the leaves, I’ll try to get some of the leaves,” said Jaxon.

His family said the love for photography only heightens when friends and family interact with him on Facebook and Instagram, encouraging him toward his dream of making movies.

“I’m super happy when I get 1,000 likes on Facebook,” he said.

His grandmother said he is always thinking of new scenarios for his toys.

“He’s just unique in his own way. And he has these enormous ideas just in his head and he wants to portray them out,” said Shelia.

He said he plans to keep practicing his craft so that he can make a name for himself locally before making the jump to the big screen one day.

“Like, I could take pictures in Hindman,” he said. “Anywhere in Kentucky. Including Frankfort.”

