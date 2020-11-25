Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds and rain blow through Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wind gusts will roar across Kentucky today. Some of the stronger gusts will likely blow in around 40 to 50MPH. There might even be a few of these showers that arrive as thunderstorms. I wouldn’t be shocked if something came in a little intense. A MARGINAL Risk of severe weather is out for parts of our region.

Once this thing pulls away from us, we’ll end up with a calmer few days. Thanksgiving will feature a mainly dry look. However, there could be some drizzle around during the first part of the day. Temperatures will probably come in around or even just below normal.

The late weekend/early next week system continues to grab my attention. It will be another wind and rainmaker. These gusts could be even more potent than the midweek blast. I think that the more interesting aspect of this round is the wintry side of the setup. Snow keeps showing up on our maps. There is still a lot of time to get to that snowy part of the forecast.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.