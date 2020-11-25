Advertisement

Kentucky football down 18 players, 10 staff members ahead of Florida game

The SEC requires a minimum of 53 scholarship players in order to play
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football team is dealing with additional COVID-19 related issues ahead of Saturday’s game at Florida.

On Wednesday, head coach Mark Stoops announced that 18 players and 10 staff members have been sidelined with injuries or COVID contact tracing. The SEC requires a minimum of 53 scholarship players, including a minimum at certain key positions, in order to play a game.

Stoops said the team will be tested again on Thursday morning and can’t afford to lose many more in order to have enough to play the game.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for a noon kickoff in Gainesville, Florida.

