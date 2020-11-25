Kentucky State Police delivers food boxes for kids

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Kentucky State Police Troopers from Post 13 met at Food City in Whitesburg Tuesday morning to load up turkey dinners for kids.

Matt Gayheart, Kentucky State Trooper, says it took many hours of preparation to make boxes with a turkey, all the sides, and a dessert.

“We’ve been doing this for the last five years pretty much we are going to donate 250 turkeys throughout the five counties that we cover at Post 13,” said Trooper Gayheart. “We will deliver those food boxes as well as the turkeys to schools. Schools preselected families that are in need of some help this holiday season. They will come to the school and pick up their dinner boxes. "

Brittney Adams, West Whitesburg Elementary Family Resource Coordinator, says she sees how boxes like this impact people firsthand as the need continues to increase.

“They just love it. They love to see what’s in the box and they love to get their certificates and go help shop and then they love to help their families cook or do whatever they’re gonna do with the boxes,” said Adams. “I guess what’s really kind of changed is that we have more families in need this year than we have in years past. Instead of us having to seek them out to help them they are seeking us out to get help. "

All made possible with partnerships and donations a time to give thanks for the opportunity to reach out and support neighbors.

“There’s a reason that we continue to do these things and we just wanna say thank you to them and they can sit back and smile today knowing they’ve helped a family,” said Trooper Gayheart.

Troopers delivered boxes to families in Knott, Perry, Letcher, Leslie and Breathitt counties.

