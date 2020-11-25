Advertisement

Lexington accepting old holiday lights for recycling

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is hosting a holiday lights collection drive.

Last year, the city collected 1,116 pounds of lights through the program, encouraging people to turn in old lights instead of throwing them away.

The city is accepting string lights, rope lights, and electric candles, as well as extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips, and other small electronics.

Residents can drop off lights at several local businesses and other sites, including Chocolate Holler and A Cup of Commonwealth. Here’s a full list of drop-off locations:

  • Perspectives Inc. – 352 Longview Plz Longview Plaza
  • A Cup of Common Wealth – 105 Eastern Ave.
  • Chocolate Holler – 400 Old Vine St.
  • Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301
  • Bluegrass United Church of Christ – 500 Don Anna Dr.
  • Good Foods Co-op – 455 Southland Dr.
  • Johns Run/Walk – 317 S. Ashland Ave. and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

The city plans to add more sites as the season continues. You can find updated listings on Lexington’s official website.

Lexington accepts lights year-round at the Electronics Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road.

The city asks residents not to drop off lights or electronic into recycling carts or dumpsters, as they can damage equipment and put employees at risk.

