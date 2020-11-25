Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 “worst” toys

BOSTON (AP) - Cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed: These are just some of the items on an annual list of potentially dangerous toys released Monday by a consumer advocacy group.

“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. (WATCH) said in a statement announcing its “10 Worst Toys” of the year.

With parents looking for ways to keep children occupied during the coronavirus pandemic, and with the 2020 Christmas shopping season approaching, toy safety awareness is critical, the group said.

The full “10 Worst Toys of 2020” list and their potential dangers from World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc.:

1. CALICO CRITTERS NURSERY FRIENDS

Warnings: Potential choking hazard

Calico Critters Nursery Friends. Potential choking hazards. Manufacturer or Distributor: Epoch Co., LTD. (Courtesy: World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.) (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

2. MISSILE LAUNCHER (Toysmith, Toysmith.com, Redballoontoystore.com)

Warnings: Potential for eye and facial injuries

Missile Launcher. Potential for eye and facial injuries. Manufacturer or Distributor: Toysmith, Toysmith.com, Redballoontoystore.com (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

3. MARVEL AVENGERS VIBRANIUM POWER FX CLAW

Warnings: Potential for eye and facial injuries.

Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw. Potential for eye and facial injuries. Manufacturer or Distributor: Hasbro (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

4. GLORIA OWL

Warnings: Potential for ingestion

Gloria Owl. Potential for ingestion. Manufacturer or Distributor: Jellycat Ltd. (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

5. WWE JUMBO SUPERSTAR FISTS

Warning: Potential for blunt force and impact injuries

WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists. Potential for blunt force and impact injuries. (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc)

6. SCI-FI SLIME

Warnings: Potential for chemical-related injuries

Sci-Fi Slime. Potential for chemical-related injuries. Manufacturer or Distributor: Alex Brands-Scientific Explorer (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

7. BOOMERANG INTERACTIVE STUNT UFO

Warnings: Potential for propeller-related injury

Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO. Potential for propellor-related injury. Manufacturer or Distributor: Amax Group (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

8. BOOM CITY RACERS

Warnings: Potential for eye and facial injuries

Boom City Racers. Potential for eye and facial injuries. Manufacturer or Distributor: Moose Toys LLC (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

9. MY SWEET LOVE LOTS OF LOVE BABIES MINIS

Warnings: Potential choking hazard

My Sweet Love Lots of Love Babies Minis. Potential choking hazard. Manufacturer or Distributor: JC Toys Group, Inc; Walmart Inc. (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

10. STAR WARS MANDALORIAN DARKSABER

Warnings: Potential for blunt force and eye injuries

tar Wars Mandalorian Darksaber. Manufacturer or Distributor: Hasbro; Disney Potential for blunt force and eye injuries. (World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.