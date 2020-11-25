Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 “worst” toys
BOSTON (AP) - Cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed: These are just some of the items on an annual list of potentially dangerous toys released Monday by a consumer advocacy group.
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. (WATCH) said in a statement announcing its “10 Worst Toys” of the year.
With parents looking for ways to keep children occupied during the coronavirus pandemic, and with the 2020 Christmas shopping season approaching, toy safety awareness is critical, the group said.
The full “10 Worst Toys of 2020” list and their potential dangers from World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc.:
1. CALICO CRITTERS NURSERY FRIENDS
Warnings: Potential choking hazard
2. MISSILE LAUNCHER (Toysmith, Toysmith.com, Redballoontoystore.com)
Warnings: Potential for eye and facial injuries
3. MARVEL AVENGERS VIBRANIUM POWER FX CLAW
Warnings: Potential for eye and facial injuries.
4. GLORIA OWL
Warnings: Potential for ingestion
5. WWE JUMBO SUPERSTAR FISTS
Warning: Potential for blunt force and impact injuries
6. SCI-FI SLIME
Warnings: Potential for chemical-related injuries
7. BOOMERANG INTERACTIVE STUNT UFO
Warnings: Potential for propeller-related injury
8. BOOM CITY RACERS
Warnings: Potential for eye and facial injuries
9. MY SWEET LOVE LOTS OF LOVE BABIES MINIS
Warnings: Potential choking hazard
10. STAR WARS MANDALORIAN DARKSABER
Warnings: Potential for blunt force and eye injuries
