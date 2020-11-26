Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm Weather For A Few Days

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:09 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Thursday and Happy Thanksgiving. Here’s hoping this holiday finds each of you safe, healthy and happy. It’s a rather dreary Thanksgiving Day for a lot of the region as low clouds are being a bit stubborn.

We will begin with our Thanksgiving and then roll forward. As I mentioned, clouds are hanging tough out there today with temps ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s, depending on where you live. There’s also a small risk for some drizzle or a very light shower.

A weak front drops in here late Friday and early Saturday. That brings a few more clouds to the region, but moisture is limited. Temps spike into the 50s Friday then fall down a bit on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

That brings us to our potential winter storm system developing late Sunday and carrying into early next week. We are one day closer to this event, so our confidence is increasing on a major storm system coming together. How much of an impact this has on our weather remains to be seen, but odds are in our favor of picking up on, not only the first flakes of the season, but the first accumulating snows of the season.

