Crews investigating Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man’s home went up in flames Thanksgiving morning.

The fire happened around 9 a.m. on Asbury Lane. Neighbors say they saw flames shooting through the roof and the windows.

Firefighters say when they arrived on scene the man living in the home was at the front door and firefighters escorted him out.

Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nobody was injured.

