Fundraisers set up in Lexington area to help unemployed servers and bartenders

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The latest round of government shutdowns comes as people are preparing for the holidays. It’s inspired some Kentuckians to focus on the giving spirit this year.

“I personally wanted to help since March,” Codi Proffitt said. Proffitt and Taylor Davidson are behind the Facebook page “adopt-a-server London.”

“Specifically servers with children. And we get their kids clothing sizes, what toys they like, and kind of do like an angel tree for children of servers,” Davidson said.

The donations are already pouring in. So far the two have helped 23 families, or 60 children. And they want to help more.

The spirit of giving is spreading throughout the commonwealth. WKYT producer Kelsey Mattingly and her sister Katy are raising money for craft beer bartenders, hoping to bring in $5,000, which will go to bartenders at 10 local breweries.

“This kind of serves as a giant tip jar for young people who are picking up their beer and going home who say ‘oh maybe I should’ve tipped and I wasn’t able to. I can do this on the go fund me and I know that it’s going to go back to that bartender,’” Mattingly said.

They’re trying to spread love throughout the holiday season, and throughout the pandemic.

“To make sure that not only the breweries themselves are still out here after the pandemic, but also the friendly people to work behind the bars as well,” Katy Mattingly Flynn said.

It’s not just about spreading Christmas cheer, these different efforts prove its about supporting our neighbors.

“Seeing our community come together the way that it has, has really brought a lot of hope in the season and this year that we really needed it,” Proffitt said.

If you’d like to help, you can find Adopt-a-Server on Facebook here and Adopt-a-Waitress here.

You can also donate to the Lexington Craft Beer Bartender Fund here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

