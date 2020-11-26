Lexington restaurant gives away 100 free Thanksgiving meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant gave away 100 Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need of one.

The owners of Mr. Krabs Beans and BBQ on Georgetown Street gave away the deep fried turkey meals this afternoon. It took the cooks a few days to prepare for the turkey day giveaway.

The inspiration was simple-- give back to the community in the midst of the coronavirus.

“We put the power together to prepare these deep-fried turkeys and prepare them with love and love in these boxes. This is not just a meal, so on this day to reflect on that, the principles of each reach one, the love, truth, peace, freedom and justice should be shared. Should be shared across this whole world during these times,” said Robert Williams, the executive chef at Mr. Krabs Beans and BBQ.

Another local business, The Porch Barbershop, helped sponsor the event.

