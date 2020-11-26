Salvation Army delivers meals to those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though the hundreds of people who would normally come have a meal aren’t able to, the Salvation Army knows there is still a big need.

“There always is, and that wasn’t going to change this year. And once again when we saw the last couple days, as more recommendations and guidance had been coming out it’s been pushing away from large family gatherings,” said Major William Garrett with the Salvation Army.

Volunteers spent the morning packing hundreds of meals, and other volunteers will spend today delivering them.

“It’s Thanksgiving and not everybody gets to have a family to go home to or go home to a nice meal also, so we thought we’d come out and do something nice,” volunteer Amarrie Massey said.

Garrett says around 500 meals will be delivered today. There are also several hundred families who will come through the parking lot to pick up food, and there’s also a meal for those who walk up.

“It just gives me peace knowing that I’m helping someone. And I’m not just at home,” Massey said.

But some people are, and they’re alone. So getting a meal delivered is a moment to connect with someone, even if it’s at a distance, and masked. It’s still knowing someone cares.

“It is really a blessing. I love coming here to eat every year and serving for Christmas, Thanksgiving,” volunteer Carrington Clark said.

Garrett said they have moved a lot of their donations online. People can donate there, as well as sign up for the Angel Tree program to buy toys for children. They have a registry on Walmart’s website.

