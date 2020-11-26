Still Serving: The Merrick Inn, Zim’s Cafe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite the pandemic, there are many restaurants Still Serving in Lexington!

Today’s segment starts with the Merrick Inn. They’re open this weekend for patio dining and curbside to-go.

If you have never been, maybe start with this-- they have a pecan Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Maker’s Mark Apple Chutney & Maple Chipotle Butter Sauce! To see their daily menu, wine specials and cocktail mason jars go to www.themerrickinn.com.

Our next stop is Zim’s Café in downtown Lexington.

Their newest addition is the winter veggie Pasta, with a parmesan cream sauce.

You can order curbside pickup and delivery.

Another great family meal option is the pulled pork sandwich four pack. It comes with four sandwiches, pickles, onions, a pint of coleslaw, a pint of pimento cheese macaroni salad and house bourbon barbecue. And don’t forge,t you can always add a six-pack of your favorite beer to your order.

Give them a call or order at zimscafe.com.

