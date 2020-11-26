Advertisement

Suspect in deadly Nelson County shooting arrested

John Thomas Wimsett, 32, of Bardstown, Ky., is being held in the Nelson County Jail on...
John Thomas Wimsett, 32, of Bardstown, Ky., is being held in the Nelson County Jail on $1million bond in connection with the Nov. 25, 2020 shooting death Richard Blake Martin, 28, of Bardstown, Ky(Nelson County Jail/Wave 3)
By Gray Media
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another man.

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an home on Louisville Road around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday about the shooting. They found the victim, Richard Blake Martin, 28, of Bardstown, dead in the carport.

The caller was able to give deputies information about the suspect and a possible location. That information led deputies to an address on Abby Ridge Road where they found the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, John Thomas Wimsett, 32, of Bardstown, came out of the house peacefully and surrendered without incident. Wimsett was booked into the Nelson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 1.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever total for Thursday’s COVID-19 cases; total passes 170K
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
police
Coroner: Man’s body found in Herrington Lake
The governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
281 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Woman hit by shots fired into Lexington homes
Both lanes of Loudon Avenue were closed for a time after the crash.
Crash causes power outage in Lexington
Boyle bounces Catholic, 49-41
Catholic comeback falls short, ousted by Boyle Co., 49-41
Southwestern Warriors football 2020
Southwestern pounds Pulaski Co. to win district title