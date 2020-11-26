Suspect in deadly Nelson County shooting arrested

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another man.

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an home on Louisville Road around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday about the shooting. They found the victim, Richard Blake Martin, 28, of Bardstown, dead in the carport.

The caller was able to give deputies information about the suspect and a possible location. That information led deputies to an address on Abby Ridge Road where they found the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, John Thomas Wimsett, 32, of Bardstown, came out of the house peacefully and surrendered without incident. Wimsett was booked into the Nelson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 1.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

