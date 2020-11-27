Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Quiet pattern for the time being

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a windy and rainy middle part of this holiday week, we are now continuing a nicer and calmer pattern for the end of the week before some significant changes enter back into the forecast.

Happy Friday everyone, hope your Thanksgiving was a great one! We are looking at quite the temperature spread across the Commonwealth to start Friday due to certain regions being under more cloud cover than others, so we see anywhere from the mid-30s to the mid-40s across the state. Still, nicer weather will arrive as we continue throughout the day. While skies will stay mostly clouds with some peeks of the sun from time to time, highs by this afternoon will reach into the mid-50s. Mostly everyone will stay dry, but we can’t rule out a stray sprinkle or light mist possible this afternoon.

By Saturday, we’ll have another quiet day. Morning temperatures will begin the day on the chilly side in the mid to lower-30s with mostly clear skies. Then, throughout the day, highs will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s due to a weak cold front that moves through. There isn’t any rain associated with the front for Saturday, but we could see a few cloudy times throughout the day with sunshine mixed in as well. Winds will stay breezy from time to time throughout the day.

We’ll keep our nice pattern going through the beginning of Sunday, but by Sunday evening and into next week, as I’m sure you’re well aware, we are tracking some significant changes. It begins as showers increasing Sunday evening and night, then turning over to a wintry system as we head throughout Monday and Tuesday. Models are still all over the place on just how fast or slow this system moves through, so it’s hard to nail down any snowfall accumulation totals at this time, but our first flakes of the season are a sure thing for next week. However, with this wintry system, you’ll also need to brace yourself for a big-time cooldown. After highs reach near 60 on Sunday, highs after this system next week will only be topping out in the lower 30s and upper 20s with overnight lows down near the teens. Oh, and we can’t forget about windchill values on top of those freezing temperatures. More updates will come with this system, so make sure to check back here to WKYT daily for the latest.

