Catholic Action Center turned its annual Thanksgiving dinner into a drive thru

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All of our traditions are being tested this year including the Catholic Action Center’s 25th annual Thanksgiving dinner.

It’s still a meal for anyone in need but this time with a side of social distancing.

“A drive-thru is not the same as sitting down at the table but it is in spirit,” Director and Co-Founder of the Catholic Action Center Ginny Ramsey said. “It is so that we can celebrate Thanksgiving and not share the virus.”

Volunteers still helped prepare the meals, but first, they were tested for COVID-19.

And, the food was still donated but it was sent out of the door in bags afterward.

“So we’ve got many of the pieces and parts, the big thing we’re missing is everybody together,” Ramsey said.

For people who couldn’t make it to the center to pick up a meal, volunteers also delivered about 150 Thanksgiving dinners.

“They were people who were more vulnerable,” Ramsey said. “We also had some that have just gotten out of the hospital.”

Ramsey said there were a lot of familiar faces that the center serves every day, but it was the number of newcomers that proved this was a tradition worth keeping.

“We just had a gentleman in tears telling me he’s never asked for food before,” Ramsey said. “We said this isn’t asking, this is giving, this is Thanksgiving.”

Volunteers were outside the Catholic Action Center handing out meals from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night.

