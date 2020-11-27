City of Lexington hosts 11th annual Gobble Grease Toss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re looking for a safe way to get rid of your leftover cooking oil from Thanksgiving, the city of Lexington has you covered.

“Because a lot of people fry turkeys for Thanksgiving. Even this year a lot of people have been bringing smaller turkeys, even if they’re not having a big gathering. And we just wanna people to have an opportunity to do something with the oil other than kind of throw it in the trash,” said Jennifer Myatt, an environmental initiative specialist.

From vegetable oil to peanut oil, some people dropped off several gallons. The city of Lexington usually collects between 200 to 400 gallons of oil the day after Thanksgiving.

Despite the silly name, the Gobble Grease Toss has a serious purpose. The first reason is for safety, making sure the sewer system is clean.

“It can solidify in your sewer pipes and it can cause back ups and odor issues and all kinds of gross stuff in your house. But if it makes it all the way to the city sewer system, it can even back up our sewer system and cause clogged and sewer overflows,” Myatt said.

Another positive reason is because all the oil is recycled. Some goes to UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research to be used as biofuel. The rest is sent to a local oil hauler. The goal is to keep Thanksgiving as green and safe as possible.

“Just want to make sure that your garbage disposal and sink are not trash cans,” Myatt said.

If you still have leftover grease, you can freeze it, then throw it away in the trash.

Do you have any leftover cooking oil from Thanksgiving? Swing by the Redwood Cooperative School from now until 2 for the Gobble Grease Toss @WKYT pic.twitter.com/7Zi114xBTu — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) November 27, 2020

