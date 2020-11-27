Advertisement

Culver leads No. 15 West Virginia past Western Kentucky

Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points to lead Western Kentucky.
West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks over a Western Kentucky defender during the...
West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks over a Western Kentucky defender during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)(Josh Jurgens | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Derek Culver scored 15 points and No. 15 West Virginia rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky 70-64 and win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Culver was named MVP of the tournament.

Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12 for the Mountaineers.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points to lead Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers led 45-35 with 15:37 remaining and 50-41 with 14 minutes left before West Virginia went on a 24-5 run.

Sam McNeil’s 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining gave the Mountaineers a 64-55 lead, their largest of the game.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever total for Thursday’s COVID-19 cases; total passes 170K
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
police
Coroner: Man’s body found in Herrington Lake
The governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates

Latest News

Nieves throws a 57-yard TD pass to Mason Moore.
LCA wins a classic over Somerset 42-35
The win gives the Defenders the 8th district championship
Bryan Station dominates Oldham County, wins district title
Douglass defeats Scott Co 39-21
Douglass wins big at Scott County, 39-21
Boyle bounces Catholic, 49-41
Catholic comeback falls short, ousted by Boyle Co., 49-41
Southwestern Warriors football 2020
Southwestern pounds Pulaski Co. to win district title