EKU tops Charleston Southern 60-50 to improve to 2-0

Scott County’s Michael Moreno added 10 points and five rebounds.
EKU improves to 2-0.
EKU improves to 2-0.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WKYT) - Tre King scored 15 points, Scott County’s Michael Moreno added 10 points and five rebounds and Eastern Kentucky beat Charleston Southern 60-50 Friday afternoon to finish the Wolfpack Invitational 2-0.

The Colonels (2-0) led 38-21 at halftime and only scored 22 points in the second half.

Cheikh Faye added 13 points for Eastern Kentucky. EKU shot 35.8% from the floor and 14.3% from three-point land.

The Colonels visit Xavier on Monday night. You can watch the game at 7:00 on FS1.

