Exercising K-9 goes viral after being caught on treadmill

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WITCHITA, Kan. (WVLT/KWCH) - A police dog in Witchita, Kansas is going viral after he was caught on camera exercising on a treadmill at a local gym.

KWCH reports that Boomer is a 2-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever, and he loves running on the treadmill. He’s the Witchita Police Department’s new explosive detection canine. Like his coworkers, he tries to stay healthy and in shape. He and his handler, Detective Stephanie Neal, workout together every day at the police gym.

On November 21, WPD’s Police Chief Gordan Ramsey posted a video of Boomer running on the treadmill. As of Friday, it had been viewed thousands of times.

KWCH reports that Boomer is from Colombia and can understand Spanish, too.

