Exercising K-9 goes viral after being caught on treadmill

WITCHITA, Kan. (WVLT/KWCH) - A police dog in Witchita, Kansas is going viral after he was caught on camera exercising on a treadmill at a local gym.

KWCH reports that Boomer is a 2-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever, and he loves running on the treadmill. He’s the Witchita Police Department’s new explosive detection canine. Like his coworkers, he tries to stay healthy and in shape. He and his handler, Detective Stephanie Neal, workout together every day at the police gym.

On November 21, WPD’s Police Chief Gordan Ramsey posted a video of Boomer running on the treadmill. As of Friday, it had been viewed thousands of times.

Stopped into work today to catch up, but the computer systems were down, so I went to the police gym. I found explosive detection canine Boomer on a treadmill getting in his daily workout. Apparently he loves the treadmill so much he does an hour every day! Love it! pic.twitter.com/gjIunWrDhv — Police Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) November 22, 2020

KWCH reports that Boomer is from Colombia and can understand Spanish, too.

