Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever total for Thursday’s COVID-19 cases; total passes 170K

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 case information for Thursday and Friday.

“These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases.”

As of 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, there were 3,870 new COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths, and a positivity rate of 8.94 percent. The near-4,000 total is the highest day ever reported in Kentucky.

Those reported lost to the virus Thursday included a 73-year-old man from Barren County; a 66-year-old woman from Bell County; an 84-year-old man from Boone County; an 81-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Calloway County; an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Floyd County; an 89-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Graves County; an 88-year-old woman from Hardin County; an 82-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 100-year-old woman from Hickman County; a 69-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 82 and 95, and an 88-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 63-year-old man from Johnson County; a 92-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man from Lee County; a 91-year-old man from Livingston County; an 88-year-old woman from McCracken County; a 91-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 96-year-old woman and four men, ages 73, 81, 92 and 95, from Pike County; a 75-year-old man from Rockcastle County; an 86-year-old man from Shelby County; and an 84-year-old woman from Warren County.

On Thursday, 1,747 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 388 were in the ICU, and 206 were on ventilators.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, there are 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 171,755 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.85 percent positivity rate.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,871.

The deaths reported Friday include a 64-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Henderson County; and two women, ages 61 and 83, from Monroe County.

As of Friday, 1,714 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 390 are in the ICU, and 216 are on ventilators. At least 27,866 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

