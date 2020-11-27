Kentucky Newsmakers 11/29: Justin Landon and Greg Buchanan with the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors; WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Justin Landon, CEO of the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR), Greg Buchanan, president of the LBAR and WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey

Despite the pandemic, home sales have remained strong in Lexington and the surrounding region. Realtors indicate that they’re listing and showing homes at a good pace, even as the holidays approach. But there are issues and challenges with the housing market. Inventory is low in popular price ranges. By the time you spot a sign, that house may have multiple offers on it. Gentrification is an issue in many of our cities and towns where investors buy up and improve properties, sometimes displacing long-time residents or it causes the tax bills to jump so folks can’t afford to be there. Is buying or selling a home during the holidays a good idea? Justin Landon and Greg Buchanan with the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors join us to discuss.

So what kind of winter are we facing? Our chief meteorologist Chris Bailey recently unveiled his winter weather prediction, and some of it is attention-getting. In fact, as we head into this coming week, it may be playing out. Bailey joins us to take a closer look at his predictions.

