No. 6 Florida can move closer to clinching East vs. Kentucky

The Gators are 25 1/2-point favorites.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen puts on his earphones in the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen puts on his earphones in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Florida won 38-17. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 6 Florida tries to move a step closer to clinching the Southeastern Conference’s East Division when it hosts shorthanded Kentucky in the Swamp.

The Wildcats won their last game in Gainesville. Quarterback Terry Wilson accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-16 stunner that ended a 31-game losing streak in the series. It was Kentucky’s first victory at Florida since 1979. No one expects a repeat. The Gators are 25 1/2-point favorites.

The Wildcats will be without at least 18 players and 10 staff members because of injuries and COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

