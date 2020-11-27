No. 6 Florida can move closer to clinching East vs. Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 6 Florida tries to move a step closer to clinching the Southeastern Conference’s East Division when it hosts shorthanded Kentucky in the Swamp.

The Wildcats won their last game in Gainesville. Quarterback Terry Wilson accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-16 stunner that ended a 31-game losing streak in the series. It was Kentucky’s first victory at Florida since 1979. No one expects a repeat. The Gators are 25 1/2-point favorites.

The Wildcats will be without at least 18 players and 10 staff members because of injuries and COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

