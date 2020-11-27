Police investigating Friday morning bank robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Lexington.

Police say it happened at Chase Bank in the Zandale Shopping Center on Nicholasville Road just after 10 a.m. Friday.

We’re told a male suspect walked into the bank, passed a teller a note, which implied he had a weapon, and demanded money. Police say after getting some money, the man ran off.

No arrests have been made yet and there were no injuries during the robbery.

Police say the man was wearing a black hoodie, gloves and a surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

