Advertisement

Police investigating Friday morning bank robbery in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Lexington.

Police say it happened at Chase Bank in the Zandale Shopping Center on Nicholasville Road just after 10 a.m. Friday.

We’re told a male suspect walked into the bank, passed a teller a note, which implied he had a weapon, and demanded money. Police say after getting some money, the man ran off.

No arrests have been made yet and there were no injuries during the robbery.

Police say the man was wearing a black hoodie, gloves and a surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever total for Thursday’s COVID-19 cases; total passes 170K
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
police
Coroner: Man’s body found in Herrington Lake
The governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
281 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Woman hit by shots fired into Lexington homes
Both lanes of Loudon Avenue were closed for a time after the crash.
Crash causes power outage in Lexington
Boyle bounces Catholic, 49-41
Catholic comeback falls short, ousted by Boyle Co., 49-41
Southwestern Warriors football 2020
Southwestern pounds Pulaski Co. to win district title