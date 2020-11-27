Shooting investigation underway in a Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are actively working to get more information about a shooting.

It happened after midnight Friday morning on Douglas Avenue at Georgetown.

Police say they got received a call about people fighting in the street.

When officers arrived, they found three cars and two homes had been hit by gunfire.

No one was hurt.

Police say they are talking to victims, but have no received very much cooperation, so far.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.