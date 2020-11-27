Advertisement

USPS recommending shipping packages early

Shipping materials inside USPS Office
Shipping materials inside USPS Office
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The United States Postal Service is recommending everyone to mail their holiday gifts early.

The week of December 14th is expected to be the peak this year for busiest time for mailing, shipping, and delivery.

With more online sopping expected than ever before, the USPS is expanding Sunday deliveries in high package volume locations.

Mail carriers will also be delivering Priority Mail express packages on Christmas Day for an additional fee.

If you are sending First Class Mail, the recommended deadline is to ship by December 18th.

Starting December 19th, it is recommended you use Priority Mail to make sure your packages arrive before Christmas.

