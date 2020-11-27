Advertisement

’Wild Lights’ holiday light show in Jessamine Co. takes donations for families in need

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas light show with a mission. One Jessamine County teen is using his knowledge of electricity to spread cheer and to give back.

It’s called Wild Lights, and it started about four years ago with a single light display. Now, it’s a full blown show.

Zachary Nielson started this when he was ten years old, and as he learned more about electricity, the display grew.

Now, the real mission is raising food for Porter Memorial Baptist Church’s packing the pantry ministry.

It’s an organization that used to serve about 70 families a month, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s at about 70 families a week.

So this is Neilson’s way of contributing to that growing need.

“It makes me a lot happier to know that something I’m doing is helping other people while making other people happier, especially now, people are bundled up in their house and wanting to get to do something and this is a way for them to be safe in their car tune into the radio station as a family,” Nielson said.

You can walk through the display on the sidewalk or drive by in your car and tune into 88.5 FM.

The light show is at 112 Bernie Trail Rd. in Nicholasville. It will be lit up from 5:30-11:00 p.m. from now until Jan. 8.

