Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller poised to play for Vandy football

No woman has appeared in an SEC football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team.
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt’s sideline and she is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores take on Missouri.

Fuller wrote let’s make history on Twitter on Friday. Vanderbilt football shared Fuller’s tweet, which also included the hashtag “PlayLikeAGirl” and “AnchorDown.” No woman has appeared in an SEC football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team.

Katie Hnida and April Goss are the only women to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

COVID-19 restrictions and protocols have left Vanderbilt with a limited number of specialists for Saturday’s game.

