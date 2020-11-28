Advertisement

281 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 281 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Friday, Nov. 27.

That’s the third highest single-day total number of cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Fayette County since the beginning of the pandemic to 16,683. The death toll is at 112.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Lexington’s top 10 largest one-day case increases are now all in November. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 281 cases, Nov. 28
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14
  • 255 cases, Nov. 11
  • 247 cases, Nov. 24
  • 245 cases, Nov. 16
  • 237 cases, Nov. 21
  • 236 cases, Nov. 7

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 75.6 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

