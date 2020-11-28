Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking the latest snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we continue the nice weather this weekend, all eyes are on early next week as a wintry pattern takes over with snow showers and a blast of frigid air.

To begin this Sunday, fog from the overnight and into the morning could hang around for many areas, but then it will clear reasonably quickly once the sun rises. Temperatures to begin the day will also be in the mid to lower 30s before warming up into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon and evening. While we will have some early sunshine, clouds and gusty winds will be increasing throughout the day ahead of our next system. As we head into Sunday evening and night, showers will start to increase from the southwest and move to the northeast overnight.

Showers will continue into Monday across our region, but as the low-pressure moves to the northeast, we will start to see a shift from the northwest, which will bring a big cool down. By Monday afternoon and evening, showers will switch over to snow from central Kentucky to the east as we move later into the day. Gusty winds will also be with us through most of the day with gusts of 25+mph likely at times.

Snow showers and gusty winds will continue through Tuesday before drier air moves in for the middle of the week. As far as snowfall accumulation, most regions could pick up light to almost 2″ of snow, and then isolated areas could pick up 3″-5″. One thing for certain is frigid temperatures will continue throughout much of the week ahead as highs stay mostly in the 30s and overnight lows stay around the upper teens and 20s. There is still a lot to watch with this system, so we’ll have more updates to come.

