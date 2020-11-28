Advertisement

Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights

President-elect Joe Biden said he's focused on restoring America.
President-elect Joe Biden said he's focused on restoring America.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama. Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists.

One is to lift the Trump administration’s near-total ban on military service for transgender people.

Biden also is backing a bill passed by the House last year that would extend federal anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ people nationwide. But most Senate Republicans are wary, due in part to opposition from religious conservatives who say the measure threatens religious liberty. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever total for Thursday’s COVID-19 cases; total passes 170K
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
police
Coroner: Man’s body found in Herrington Lake
The governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
In this image made from video, lawmakers fight during a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan,...
Lawmakers throw pig guts, punches on Taiwan parliament floor