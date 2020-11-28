Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ties FBS single-game touchdown record

BUFFALO, NY. (CBS Sports) - Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson led the FBS with 170.33 yards rushing per game entering Week 13. He obliterated that average while making college football history against Kent State on Saturday afternoon.

Patterson tied a FBS single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns against the Golden Flashes in a 70-41 win. The record is now held both by Patterson and former Illinois running back Howard Griffith, who rushed for eight scores in 1990 against Southern Illinois.

Patterson finished the game with 36 carries for 409 yards, 18 yards short of the single-game FBS record held by former Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine in 2014. He does, however, check in with the second-most yards rushing in a single game, passing former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon.

Here’s how he stacks up with the top five FBS rushing records entering Saturday:

427 -- Samaje Perine, Oklahoma, Nov. 22, 2014

409 -- Jaret Patterson, Buffalo, Nov. 28, 2020

408 -- Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin, Nov. 15, 2014

406 -- LaDainian Tomlinson, TCU , Nov. 20, 1999

396 -- Tony Sands, Kansas , Nov. 23, 1991

386 -- Marshall Faulk, San Diego State , Sept. 14, 1991

