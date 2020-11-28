Advertisement

Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ties FBS single-game touchdown record

His 409 rushing yards is 2nd-most all-time
Patterson breaks FBS touchdown record
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BUFFALO, NY. (CBS Sports) - Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson led the FBS with 170.33 yards rushing per game entering Week 13. He obliterated that average while making college football history against Kent State on Saturday afternoon.

Patterson tied a FBS single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns against the Golden Flashes in a 70-41 win. The record is now held both by Patterson and former Illinois running back Howard Griffith, who rushed for eight scores in 1990 against Southern Illinois.

Patterson finished the game with 36 carries for 409 yards, 18 yards short of the single-game FBS record held by former Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine in 2014. He does, however, check in with the second-most yards rushing in a single game, passing former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon.

Here’s how he stacks up with the top five FBS rushing records entering Saturday:

  • 427 -- Samaje Perine, Oklahoma, Nov. 22, 2014
  • 409 -- Jaret Patterson, Buffalo, Nov. 28, 2020
  • 408 -- Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin, Nov. 15, 2014
  • 406 -- LaDainian Tomlinson, TCU, Nov. 20, 1999
  • 396 -- Tony Sands, Kansas, Nov. 23, 1991
  • 386 -- Marshall Faulk, San Diego State, Sept. 14, 1991

