Catholic comeback falls short, ousted by Boyle Co., 49-41

Rebels led 28-3 at half
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Unbeaten Boyle Co. held off Lexington Catholic on Friday in the 4A playoffs for the 49-41 win in the District 5 championship.

The Rebels, 40-0 winners over the Knights back in October, got on the scoreboard first, when Luke Sheperson hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jagger Gillis, giving Boyle Co. a 7-0 lead.

The teammates hooked up again later in the quarter, this time Sheperson turning a bubble screen into a 38-yard touchdown. Boyle Co. led 28-3 at the half.

Lexington Catholic (5-3) made it close in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rebels 24-14. Max Degraff’s 40-yard field goal with :16 remaining cut the Rebel’s lead to 49-41.

Boyle Co. (8-0) next faces Rowan Co., who were 18-6 winners over Boyd Co.

