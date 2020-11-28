Advertisement

CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday’s meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when -- advice that the government almost always follows. The agenda for next week’s emergency meeting was posted Friday.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

FDA’s scientific advisers are holding a public meeting on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s request and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever total for Thursday’s COVID-19 cases; total passes 170K
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
police
Coroner: Man’s body found in Herrington Lake
The governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates

Latest News

Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
281 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Woman hit by shots fired into Lexington homes