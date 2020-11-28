Advertisement

Crash causes power outage in Lexington

Both lanes of Loudon Avenue were closed for a time after the crash.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several power lines went down in Lexington after a crash Friday night.

According to the Lexington Police Department, it happened just after 11 p.m. at Loudon Avenue and Maple Avenue.

Police said a vehicle hit a parked car, which then hit a power pole.

Both lanes of Loudon Avenue were closed for a time while crews worked the scene. They’re back open as of now.

Power has since been restored to the affected homes and no injuries were reported.

