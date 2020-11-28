Crews respond to Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire at a Lexington home is under investigation.

Crews arrived at the scene just after 9:00 Friday night, and found flames coming through the roof, firefighters said.

The home is on Colonnade Drive, near the intersection of Man O’War Boulevard and Armstrong Mill Road in Lexington.

Firefighters said they managed to get everyone out of the home. No injuries were reported.

Officials did not immediately give a possible cause of the fire.

