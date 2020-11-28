Advertisement

Douglass wins big at Scott County, 39-21

Darius Neal rushed for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass and Scott County met for the first time this season in the second round of the playoffs, with the Broncos coming out victorious 39-21.

Douglass jumped out to the 13-0 lead and never looked back. Broncos running back Darius Neal rushed for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns. He added 47 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown.

With the win, Douglass improves to 6-1 overall while Scott County drops to 7-1 overall.

