Gov. Beshear: 2,437 new COVID-19 cases reported, 14 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,437 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 174,182 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.95%.

Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to strengthen their resolve, saying a vaccine is on the way.

“I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” the Governor said.

He also reminded people to shop safely this holiday season, avoiding crowded stores and purchasing gifts online if possible.

“Though we have to do it differently, please support our small businesses this weekend and holiday season,” said Gov. Beshear. “Shopping small supports some of our local businesses that have suffered the most economically as we’ve battled COVID-19. Let’s show them we have their backs.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Boone, Madison, Kenton and McCracken.

The Governor also reported 14 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,885.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 58-year-old woman from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Hardin County; a 70-year-old woman from Hart County; a 74-year-old man from Logan County; a 73-year-old man from Marshall County; a 73-year-old man from McCracken County; a 66-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; a 75-year-old man from Monroe County; a 79-year-old man from Scott County; and five women, ages 57, 71, 78, 84 and 86, from Warren County.

Health officials reminded Kentuckians that a negative COVID-19 test before a gathering can’t guarantee that you won’t infect other people.

“Persistence is key to limiting the spread and preventing further COVID-19 related deaths,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Don’t give in to mask fatigue. Wear your mask correctly. Vaccines are around the corner and may well be the weapon we need to defeat this illness; until then, every Kentuckian has to rise to this great challenge of our times to care for and protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if you are sick.”

