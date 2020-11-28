Advertisement

Late FG sends Madison Southern past Woodford Co. 23-21

Jase Duerson hit a 40-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - With 10 seconds left, Jase Duerson hit a 40-yard field goal and Madison Southern rallied to beat Woodford County 23-21 Friday night to win the district championship.

The Eagles will face Southwestern on December 4 in the KHSAA 5A state quarterfinals.

Madison Southern led 14-0 after the first quarter, but Woodford County scored 15 unanswered and led 15-14 at halftime and after three quarters of play.

With 4:18 left, Preston Stacy scored to put the Yellow Jackets up 21-14. Walt Smith scored with 40.8 left to cut the lead to 21-20 after a failed conversion.

Madison Southern then recovered the onside kick and hit the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left.

