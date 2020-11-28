Advertisement

LCA wins a classic over Somerset 42-35

The Eagles beat the Jumpers for the district title.
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian Academy is back in the region finals for the first time since 2018 after knocking off defending Class 2A state champion Somerset 42-35.

It was as classic as many of the other meetings in this wonderful rivalry.

LCA quarterback Drew Nieves passed for 239 yards and four touchdowns as LCA built a 21-0 lead on the Briar Jumpers in the first quarter.

Somerset would rally to make it 28-14 at the half on a TD pass and short scoring from QB Kaiya Sheron.

In the third quarter was when the fun began.

The Jumpers cut the LCA lead to 28-21 after a 33-yard punt return from Kade Grundy set up Chase Doan on a seven-yard run with 7:57 left in the third quarter.

Somerset would tie the game at 28-28 with 3:24 remaining in the third period on a two-yard Sheron TD run and that’s when LCA shook off the cobwebs.

The Eagles scored in three plays with the big blow a 57-yard play-action TD pass to Mason Moore who strolled into the endzone.   LCA 35-28.  Moore with six catches for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Somerset faced 4th and long at the LCA 41-yard line when Sheron connected with Mikey Garland for a 28-yard pass play.  Garland would do the honors of tying the game again at 35-35 early in the fourth quarter on a 8-yard touchdown run.

The game’s decisive score came from Nieves when he ran 27 yards and barely crossed the goal line with 8:02 left in the game.

Somerset ends their season at 6-3 while LCA moves on to the state quarterfinal round with a 8-1 record.

The Eagles will host Metcalfe County (6-2) next Friday.

