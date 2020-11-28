“LexGetLit” brings Lexington a new way to check out holiday decorations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s the most wonderful time of the year, even if it is a little different this time around. Still, there are many activities right here in Lexington to enjoy with loved ones while still socially distancing.

Frosty the Snowman and jingle bells, warming sights to many during these chilly months, and that’s no different during the ongoing pandemic.

“Sometimes it’s really easy to find them if they’re huge displays that are well known, and sometimes it’s really difficult,” says Jessica Elkins.

Elkins has a holiday gift for all who may not know where to find these holiday decorations. It’s called LexGetLit. Starting December 1st, there will be a list of houses in the area bringing our fellow Kentuckians holiday cheer.

You go to the event’s Facebook page and from there you can create your own route on Google Maps. Then, you can send that same route to family and friends so they can experience it also.

Elkins says she knows the holidays could be tough as many won’t be able to be with loved ones. She says driving around to see these lights will be a socially distanced activity everyone can do together, just from separate vehicles.

“I want them to feel connected with other people with their community and just kind of bring some of that holiday cheer I think that a lot of us are missing,” Elkins says.

Bringing new traditions between loved ones, while staying physically apart.

If you’re interested in adding your house to the LexGetLit list, or to find out more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/3JgmhOJP4

