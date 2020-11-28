Advertisement

Lexington shop makes pandemic changes for Small Business Saturday

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington toy store changed how they handled Small Business Saturday to better protect everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magical Toy Shop owner Rebecca Husz said now, more than ever, local businesses need support.

“This has been a very hard year for small businesses, and them coming in and shopping with us and other store on Clay Avenue, it’s a very big deal.” Husz said.

Husz, who is entering her fifth holiday season as shop owner, said this year she decided to extend Small Business Saturday. Her store’s deals started Friday and extend through Tuesday. She made the decision in order to spread out customers and cut the usual panic and rush of holiday shopping.

Husz also offers shopping by appointment. She said that’s for people who are still very nervous about the risks involved with shopping in person.

“I’ve had a mom who she has an at risk child and she said ‘thank you’ because I didn’t know how i was going to be able to do Christmas shopping without doing everything online,’” Husz said of one encounter with a shopper.

Magical Toy Shop’s owner said there are pros to shopping in person. For one thing, you don’t have to wait to see if your order will arrive on time. Husz also said associates are available to help people every step of the way.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit by shots fired into Lexington homes
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever total for Thursday’s COVID-19 cases; total passes 170K
Gov. Beshear: 2,437 new COVID-19 cases reported, 14 deaths Saturday
Both lanes of Loudon Avenue were closed for a time after the crash.
Crash causes power outage in Lexington
Showers turn to snow for early next week, which could lead to some accumulation for much of our...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking the latest snow chances

Latest News

Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Several people shot near downtown Lexington
Tracking the latest snow chances
WATCH | Shane Smith's FastCast for Sunday
Lexington's Chevy Chase Hardware has supplies to prep your car and home for winter weather.
Lexington business helping people prepare for potential snowfall
Ownership of the famed Hazard market say the project is nearly complete.
Pantry Shelf in Hazard nears completion of solar panel installation