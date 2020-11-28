Pitts scores 3 TD, No. 6 Florida routs Kentucky 34-10

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - Star tight end Kyle Pitts scored three touchdowns and No. 6 Florida blasted Kentucky 34-10 Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-1.

The Wildcats drop to 3-6 with the loss. They host South Carolina on December 5 in the regular season finale.

Florida opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown from Heisman candidate Kyle Trask to Kyle Pitts. In the second quarter, Terry Wilson threw a touchdown to Keaton Upshaw to tie the game 7-7.

The Wildcats then went on a 14-play, 87-yard drive and Matt Ruffolo capped it off with a field goal to put UK in front 10-7. Right before halftime, Kadarius Toney scored on a 50-yard punt return to put Florida up 14-10 at the break.

The second half was all Gators. Kyle Pitts scored two more touchdowns, giving the Gators tight end eleven touchdown catches for the season. Evan McPherson added a pair of field goals to extend Florida’s lead to 34-10 in the fourth quarter.

Wilson was replaced by Joey Gatewood in the fourth quarter. Wilson finished 10/18 for 62 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also racked up 25 rushing yards.

Gatewood also threw an interception in the fourth quarter.

